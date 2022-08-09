Nine-year-old Leen Matar was rescued from the rubble as her neighbourhood came under Israeli attack, the Reuters news agency has reported.

She describes how she said her final prayers, fearing she would die.

At least 46 Palestinians were killed in the three-day violence that began with Israel hitting Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza and militants launching rockets into Israel.

An Israeli military official said 15 civilians among the dead were killed by PIJ rockets misfiring.