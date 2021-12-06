A Lebanese Member of Parliament has held a sit-in to demand money from her frozen account.

Her action comes after more than a dozen people have raided banks to get access to their own cash.

Lebanon is facing a devastating financial crisis and banks have enforced tight withdrawal restrictions.

Many Lebanese have hailed these cases as folk heroes - but the interior ministry has condemned the attacks saying citizens should not take the law into their own hands.

The BBC's Rachael Thorn has spoken to one woman who remains in hiding, after using a toy gun to take out $13,000 of her family’s money.

Producer: Ghassan Ibraheem

Filming: Rachael Thorn and Lee Durant