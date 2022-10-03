Ros Atkins on... why protests are happening in Iran

The supreme leader of Iran has accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating protests in Tehran and other cities following the death of a young woman who had been detained by the nation's morality police.

In his first public comments on the unrest, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, had "left us heartbroken". Social media is playing a key role in the protests as our analysis editor Ros Atkins reports.

Video produced by Michael Cox