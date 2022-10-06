Video circulating on social media shows three women in the Iranian city of Isfahan hanging a banner off a bridge over a highway, as part of ongoing anti-government protests in the country.

They can be seen waving their headscarves in the air while holding the banner, which depicts a map of Iran in the shape of a blood soaked woman. The banner reads: "One of us will be next."

The unrest was triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who fell into a coma hours after being detained by morality police on 13 September for allegedly violating the strict hijab law.

A number of women and teenage girls have since been killed while protesting, including Hadis Najafi, 23, Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16, and Nika Shakarami, 16. Activists have blamed security forces for their deaths - something they have denied.