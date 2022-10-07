Iranian women fighting for freedom through the years

Women in Iran have been at the forefront of protests that have swept the country for over two weeks.

They’ve been fighting for their basic freedoms and demanding an end to the mandatory headscarf. But their battle did not begin now.

The BBC’s Rana Rahimpour has pulled up archive footage from the wake of the Iranian revolution of 1979, which shows a striking similarity between the streets of Iran back then, and the scenes in many of its cities today.

