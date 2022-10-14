Human rights activists have expressed alarm at a crackdown on protests in the Kurdish-populated city of Sanandaj in western Iran.

Violence has been especially intense in the city, where police have been accused of using live ammunition on protesters.

Demonstrations against the clerical establishment have swept across Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman from the western city of Saqqez, fell into a coma after being detained by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the strict hijab law.

Video produced by Kawoon Khamoosh

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.