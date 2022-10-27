Clashes in Iran: Mourning Nika Shakarami

Clashes took place in Khorramabad as people gathered to mourn 17-year-old Nika Shakarami.

Security forces reportedly opened fire on protesters as mourners visited a cemetery to mark the teenager's death.

Nika has become a symbol of anti-government demonstrations since unrest began in September.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.