Alaa Abdel Fattah: Egyptian MP confronts sister of jailed activist
An Egyptian lawmaker was removed from a press conference at the COP27 climate meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh after defending the detention of British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah.
Amr Darwish said Mr Abdel Fattah was "not a political prisoner", as he addressed a panel including the activist's sister, Sanaa Seif.
Alaa Abdel Fattah has been on hunger strike since April and the UN human rights chief has called on Egypt to release him.