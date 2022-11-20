Colombian singer Maluma has left a live TV interview after the reporter suggested he could be accused of whitewashing Qatari human rights abuses.

During a broadcast on Israeli public television, Maluma was asked: "Don't you have a problem with human rights violations in this country?"

He responded that was something he couldn't resolve, adding he had come to "enjoy life, enjoy soccer".

The star features alongside Nicki Minaj and Myriam Fares on Tukoh Taka, the official Fifa Qatar World Cup anthem.