Videos posted online have shown anti-government protesters celebrating in a number of cities in Iran in celebration at the national football team's loss to the USA at the World Cup.

A crowd was filmed dancing in the north-western city of Sanandaj on Tuesday night, while drivers sounded their car horns in the capital, Tehran.

Many Iranians angered by the deadly crackdown on the recent protests refused to support their football team in Qatar, seeing it as a representation of the Islamic Republic.