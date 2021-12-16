Following the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) group in 2019, tens of thousands of people, including many women and children, were detained when IS-held territory in Syria was retaken.

Many are foreign nationals.

One of them is “Asim”, 19, from Tunisia, who was just 10 years old when he travelled to Syria with his brother, who had joined IS.

BBC Persian correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard was given rare access to visit the camps and detention centres in northern Syria.