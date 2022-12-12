The secret diaries of women protesting in Iran

Since a young woman, Mahsa Amini, was killed while being detained by Iran's morality police for not wearing her headscarf correctly, the country has been rocked by daily protests.

Both women and men, who want a life free from the strict rules of the Islamic Republic, have been taking part.

We know Mahsa Amini's story, but what of the everyday risks and dangers that women face, as they continue to protest?

Over two and a half months, women have been sending their thoughts as voice notes, writing and drawings to the BBC's Saba Zavarei. Here are their diaries, with names changed for their safety.

Directed by Kate Forbes, Produced by Kawoon Kamoosh, Edited by Paul Organe, Animation by Manuella Bonomi.

