Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has visited a contested holy site in Jerusalem, in a move Palestinians have condemned.

The hilltop site is the most sacred place in Judaism and third holiest in Islam. It is known to Jews as the Temple Mount, site of two Biblical temples, and to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, the site of Muhammad's ascent to Heaven. The entire compound is considered to be al-Aqsa Mosque by Muslims.