Gaza's only all-girl boxing club finds a home

After training women on the beach and in a garage, Osama is now training around 40 girls in a professional centre.

It's the first club of its kind in Gaza, providing boxing training for women and girls. Farah, who trains in the centre, said: "I am happy I am here in a big place, where we can train more and better, inside a professional ring."

