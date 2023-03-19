Tens of thousands of Israelis have marched again in nationwide protests against the government's plan to curb Supreme Court powers.

This is the 11th week of mass demonstrations, as opponents of the reforms accuse right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of undermining judicial independence.

Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, says his aim is to restore a balance of power between the government and Israel's top court.

The escalating protests have impacted on the economy and prompted a threat by some military reservists to defy call-up orders.