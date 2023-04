Footage from a camera in an Iranian shop shows the moment a man attacks two women with a tub of yoghurt, provoking outrage from bystanders.

Iran's judiciary have said the two women have been detained for showing their hair, which is illegal in Iran. The man has also been arrested for disturbing the public order, it added.

The arrests follow months of protests in the country demanding an end to the compulsory wearing of the hijab (headscarf).