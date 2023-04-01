Footage from a camera in an Iranian shop shows the moment a man attacks two women with a tub of yoghurt, provoking outrage from bystanders.

Authorities in Iran have recently been making clear their determination to enforce the compulsory hijab on women.

It comes after months of protests demanding an end to the restriction.

