Kitten stuck in rain pipe for three days found alive

A kitten in Beirut has been rescued after being trapped in a rain pipe for three days. Volunteers from the charity Animals Lebanon used small cameras to identify the exact location of the feline, before pulling it out.

People cheered and applauded after the kitten was rescued, as people stood around, with one saying, "I think we should call her Beirut!".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.