Hundreds of people have stormed Sweden’s embassy in Iraq, scaling the walls of the complex and torching the building.

They were protesting the second planned burning of the Quran in Sweden in under a month.

Swedish officials condemned the attack and confirmed that all Baghdad embassy staff were safe.

Sweden's police denied several applications earlier this year for protests which were expected to include burning the Quran.

But the country's courts ruled the protests should be allowed to go ahead, citing free speech laws.