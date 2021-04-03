Jaan Roose, an Estonian slackline athlete, walked 150m (492ft) on a slackline tied between the Iconic Towers in Lusail Marina, Qatar.

A slackline, a rope made of strong fabric and stretched above the ground, holds less tension than a tightrope. This slackline was tied 185m (606ft) above the ground.

The achievement means the three-time Slackline World Champion has completed the world's longest single-building slackline, Reuters news agency reported.

Mr Roose said he felt "fantastic" after crossing the distance between the towers.

He added it took "so much work" to "find the perfect moment during the day with less wind with no sun" to walk on the slackline.