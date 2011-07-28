Health workers learn to ride in Lesotho

Video

Riders for Health is training health workers to ride motorbikes in Lesotho to be able to reach patients in remote and rural areas.

Isaac Monokwa found it extremely difficult, falling off many times and almost running over his instructor. But he persevered, because he had a personal reason to succeed.

He is HIV-positive and wants to ensure that other HIV-positive people get tested, do not despair and take their treatment properly.

