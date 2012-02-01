Video

The World Debate in Davos asks if 2012 is the year for reinventing capitalism?

Featuring Undersecretary of the Treasury for International Affairs Lael Brainard, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg, Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development Angel Gurria and economist Nouriel Roubini.

The debate includes robust participation from a live audience and contributions from around the world via social media websites.

Watch the debate - 2012: Reinventing Capitalism?

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Recorded on 27 January 2012. The World Debate is broadcast on BBC World News and BBC World Service.