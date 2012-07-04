Media player
'The Higgs boson is another nail in the coffin of religion'
Composer Sonny Williamson and Professor Peter Atkins of Cambridge University discuss the implications the discovery of the Higgs boson may have for religion on the BBC's World Have Your Say programme.
04 Jul 2012
