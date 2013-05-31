Man pushing cart outside gold mine in Ecuador
Zaruma gold mine: One Square Mile of Ecuador

In Zaruma, southern Ecuador, gold has been exploited for more than 500 years.

Some 10,000 people in and around Zaruma still live off "artisanal" mining. For One Square Mile, Leo Johnson visited one such mine to witness the challenges workers face.

