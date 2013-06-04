Video

Former UN Special Representative to Niger, Robert Fowler, was kidnapped and held hostage by al-Qaeda for five months.

He told HARDtalk's Zeinab Badawi about his experience of being kidnapped and his relationship with his captors, including meeting Mokhtar Belmokhtar who was a leading figure in al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) at the time.

