The challenges many women face today

To mark International Women's Day, we asked some of our news presenters what they see as the key challenges facing women in different parts of the world today.
The issues ranged from the discussion in the US around equal work for equal pay, to Japan where it is reported that a shrinking population means women are being encouraged to have more babies, and Pakistan women face heavy consequences for adultery.
07 Mar 2015
