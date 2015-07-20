Neil Armstrong
This week in history: 20 - 26 July

The week in which Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon, Concorde crashes outside Paris, killing 113, historic Mostar bridge, destroyed in 1993, is reopened and the final book in the Harry Potter series is released.

  • 20 Jul 2015
