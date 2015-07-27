Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
This week in history: 27 July - 2 August
The week in which Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, the British army withdrew from Northern Ireland after 38 years and Mick Jagger won his appeal against a drugs conviction.
-
27 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window