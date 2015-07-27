Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer
This week in history: 27 July - 2 August

The week in which Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, the British army withdrew from Northern Ireland after 38 years and Mick Jagger won his appeal against a drugs conviction.

  27 Jul 2015
