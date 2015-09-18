Ben Johnson
This week in history: 21 - 27 Sept

The week when Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson was stripped of his 100m gold medal for failing a drugs test, thousands fled their homes in Kosovo, Concorde made a record breaking crossing of the Atlantic, and an Australian court lifted the publishing ban on Peter Wright's autobiography, 'Spycatcher'.

  • 18 Sep 2015
