Working Lives Berlin: Designer

Lisa Jaspers doesn't earn much more than some Germans can receive in government benefits but she's happy.

She set up her own company two years ago, after quitting her well-paid job in the development sector.

Her business, Folkdays, is an online fair-trade fashion-and-accessories business, sourced from artisans around the world.

"We create designs that we knew that they can do," she says.

"And we actually sell our products online because it means we can actually offer our products for a price that is not crazy high."

Ms Jaspers lives in Neukoelln, an area that typifies the gentrification of Berlin.

"I see pros and cons," she says.

"I have to say I'm pretty happy about the fact that so many people from all over the world want to live here."

