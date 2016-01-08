Japan's emperor Hirohito
This week in history: 4 - 10 Jan

The week when Japan mourned the death of Emperor Hirohito, Charles Schultz retired his long-running Peanuts comic strip, Paul Simon's tour of South Africa attracted controversy, a major oil spill hit the coast of France, and the world's tallest skyscraper was opened in the United Arab Emirates.

  • 08 Jan 2016
