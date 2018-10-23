Mohib: We 'must end' Afghan war

Video

Hamdullah Mohib, the National Security Adviser of Afghanistan says the county is "thankful" for the support of allies in the battle against the Taliban.

Speaking to BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur he said: "Our aspirations are to end this conflict and bring peace to Afghanistan. We are extremely proud of our country and what we have, but we also realise that the challenges we face are also ours."

Voters in Afghanistan defied deadly attacks to cast ballots in large numbers in the nation's long-awaited parliamentary elections in recent days. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group had vowed to disrupt polling.

