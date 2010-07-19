Media player
Kabul conference to plan Afghanistan's future
Foreign Secretary William Hague is in Afghanistan ahead of an international conference on the country's future.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said he wants to use Tuesday's Kabul conference to discuss control of the billions of pounds of aid earmarked for the country.
But Afghanistan's key foreign backers are also seeking assurances over corruption as they plan to withdraw troops.
Quentin Somerville reports.
19 Jul 2010
