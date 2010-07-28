Rescue workers in Islamabad
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pakistan passenger plane crash scene

A passenger plane thought to be carrying more than 150 people has crashed into the Margalla Hills near the Pakistan capital, Islamabad.

Police said it was an Airblue flight to Islamabad via Karachi.

Aleem Maqbool reports.

  • 28 Jul 2010
Go to next video: Anxious wait for crash relatives