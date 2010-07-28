Media player
Pakistan passenger plane crash scene
A passenger plane thought to be carrying more than 150 people has crashed into the Margalla Hills near the Pakistan capital, Islamabad.
Police said it was an Airblue flight to Islamabad via Karachi.
Aleem Maqbool reports.
28 Jul 2010
