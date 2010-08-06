Media player
Pakistan flood victim: 'We lost everything'
The worst floods to hit Pakistan in living history have made millions homeless and are now moving down the country.
One man in north west Pakistan, Malik Amir Khan, told the BBC's Lyse Doucet "we lost everything, our homes, our cars, everything", and that there was little sign of help, saying "we have no food to eat... no medical, nothing".
06 Aug 2010
