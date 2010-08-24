Media player
India rejects Vedanta plans to mine tribal land
The Indian environment ministry has rejected plans by a British-based company, Vedanta, to mine bauxite in the eastern state of Orissa.
The issue is that this is an area of the Dongria Kondh people who live in the Niyamgiri hills.
The company has yet to comment on the decision.
Mark Dummet reports.
24 Aug 2010
