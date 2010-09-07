Video

Angelina Jolie has visited a refugee camp in northwest Pakistan in an effort to maintain global attention and compassion for the millions affected by the floods.

The UN, for whom she works as a goodwill ambassador, has said it has only received around two thirds of the $459m in aid needed to provide relief for the 21m Pakistanis affected.

Orla Guerin reports from the Azakhel refugee camp near Nowshera.