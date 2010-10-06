Oil tankers ablaze
Nato supply lorries set ablaze by gunmen in Pakistan

Gunmen in Pakistan have set ablaze at least 10 oil tankers carrying fuel for Nato vehicles in Afghanistan in the latest such attack in recent days.

A driver died in the ambush near the south-western city of Quetta.

The number of attacks on tankers has soared in the last week since one of the main routes into Afghanistan was shut by the Pakistani authorities. Orla Guerin reports.

