Aftermath of Sufi shrine blasts in Karachi
At least 10 people have been killed by two suicide blasts at a Sufi shrine in the Pakistani city of Karachi, say officials.
Several other people were injured in the explosions at the busy Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine.
The BBC's Shoaib Hasan who is at the scene says crowds of people are outside awaiting news of loved ones.
07 Oct 2010
