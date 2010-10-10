Dominic Medley, Nato spokesperson
Everything possible 'to get Linda out safely'

US special forces in Afghanistan were seconds from rescuing a UK hostage, Linda Norgrove, when she was almost certainly killed by a suicide bomb vest, the BBC has learned.

They had reached the building where Linda Norgrove was held and were "very, very close" to her, the BBC was told.

A Nato spokesperson, Dominic Medley, said everything possible was done to get her out safely.

