Wreckage of one of the trains involved in the crash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bangladesh train crash kills 10 and injures 50

At least 10 people have been killed and 50 more injured in a crash involving two trains about 30km (20 miles) from the Bangladeshi capital.

Reports suggest the incident, in which fire crews say a stationary train was hit by another from behind, may have been caused by a signal error.

  • 09 Dec 2010