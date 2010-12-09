Media player
Bangladesh train crash kills 10 and injures 50
At least 10 people have been killed and 50 more injured in a crash involving two trains about 30km (20 miles) from the Bangladeshi capital.
Reports suggest the incident, in which fire crews say a stationary train was hit by another from behind, may have been caused by a signal error.
09 Dec 2010
