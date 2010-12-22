Video

India's tigers have been under threat for decades and one solution is to create reserves for the iconic creatures to dwell in.

However, as India's population and demand for agricultural land continues to grow, so do the number of incidents of tiger attacks on humans and animals.

In the area of Tadoba tiger reserve in Western India there's a new scheme aimed at educating the locals on the importance of preserving India's 1,400 tigers.

Matthew Hill reports.