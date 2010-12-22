Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Learning to live with India's endangered tigers
India's tigers have been under threat for decades and one solution is to create reserves for the iconic creatures to dwell in.
However, as India's population and demand for agricultural land continues to grow, so do the number of incidents of tiger attacks on humans and animals.
In the area of Tadoba tiger reserve in Western India there's a new scheme aimed at educating the locals on the importance of preserving India's 1,400 tigers.
Matthew Hill reports.
-
22 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-south-asia-12057732/learning-to-live-with-india-s-endangered-tigersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window