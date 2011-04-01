Men carrying a wounded man
UN staff in Afghanistan killed in Koran burning protest

At least eight foreign UN workers have been killed in Afghanistan during an attack on a UN compound in the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif, officials say.

The violence occurred during a protest over the burning of the Koran in a US church last month.

Several hundred people had been protesting peacefully in Mazar-e Sharif when the scene suddenly turned violent.

