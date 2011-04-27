Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Worshippers say farewell to guru Sai Baba
Nearly half a million people gathered in the southern Indian town of Puttaparthi for the funeral of the revered Indian spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba.
Sai Baba has been buried, unlike most Hindus, who are cremated. However, burial is the custom for people Hindus esteem as holy men.
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among thousands of mourners paying their respects to the guru.
Sanjoy Majumder reports from Puttaparthi.
-
27 Apr 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window