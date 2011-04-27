Sai Baba funeral
Worshippers say farewell to guru Sai Baba

Nearly half a million people gathered in the southern Indian town of Puttaparthi for the funeral of the revered Indian spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Sai Baba has been buried, unlike most Hindus, who are cremated. However, burial is the custom for people Hindus esteem as holy men.

Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among thousands of mourners paying their respects to the guru.

Sanjoy Majumder reports from Puttaparthi.

