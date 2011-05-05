Media player
Pakistan defends country's intelligence force
Pakistan has defended its country's sovereignty and intelligence forces in the wake of Bin Laden's death.
Foreign Minister Salman Bashir told reporters gathered in Islamabad on Thursday that the country's armed forces and political leadership "are well equipped and mindful of the defence requirements" for the country.
Pakistan's government and security forces have come under criticism since the United States announced it had found and killed the Al Qaeda leader.
05 May 2011
