Anti-US protest near Bin Laden's Pakistan hideout
Several rallies have been taking place in Pakistan to protest against the US presence in the country, after a raid on Monday that killed Osama Bin Laden.
The covert action was carried out without the prior knowledge of the Pakistani authorities.
The anti-US demonstrations have not attracted large numbers, as Aleem Maqbool found when he visited a protest in Abbottabad.
06 May 2011
