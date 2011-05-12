Karachi city scene
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pressure mounts in Pakistan about other militant groups

International pressure is mounting on Pakistan in the wake of last week's US raid that killed the al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Questions are now being asked about other militant groups operating in the country.

Many of them have a foothold in the country's most volatile city Karachi.

Lyse Doucet reports.

  • 12 May 2011
Go to next video: Scepticism over Bin Laden videos