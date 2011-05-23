Video

A daring attack on one of Pakistan's largest military bases - involving at least a dozen gunmen.

Militants are reported to have killed at least 11 people with a number having been taken hostage.

Fighting continues in one part of the base in Karachi. Authorities have surrounded the gunmen.

The Pakistani Taliban says it is responsible for the assault and has enough supplies to survive a three-day siege.

Daniel Griffiths has more details.