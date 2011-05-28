Paul Wood
Video

Afghanistan: Suicide blast kills top police commander

The police commander for northern Afghanistan has been killed in a suicide bomb attack on Takhar province governor's office, officials say.

Gen Mohammad Daud Daud was former military commander of the Northern Alliance, the Afghan forces who fought the Taliban. At least six other people are understood to have died in the attack.

The BBC's Paul Wood says Gen Daud's death represents a "propaganda victory" for the Taliban.

