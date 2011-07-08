Indian food
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

India's growing appetite for convenience food

Changing lifestyles and higher incomes in India are fuelling a growing taste for convenience and fast food.

Despite the fact that the Indian food processing industry is primarily export oriented, the market within the country of about a billion people is also rapidly expanding.

And it seems that international dishes like pasta have reached the dining tables of many middle class Indians.

Arif Shamim reports

  • 08 Jul 2011
Go to next video: Britain's food legacy in India